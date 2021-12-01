After buying a ticket from the same shop for the third time in three years, I won the £40,000 scratchcard jackpot.

After purchasing my ticket from the same shop for the third time in three years, I won the £40,000 scratchcard jackpot.

A LUCKY scratchcard player won the jackpot for the third time in three years, and all of the winning tickets were purchased from the same store.

Talbert’s Ice andamp; Beverage Service in Bethesda recently sold the 61-year-old from Montgomery County, Maryland, two (dollar)5 Lucky Scratchcards.

While the first didn’t pay off, the second earned her the game’s top prize of (dollar)50,000.

According to Maryland Lottery officials, this is the third time the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, has won the jackpot prize using tickets purchased at the store.

She won the top prize for the first time in August 2018 while playing (dollar)50,000 Bonus Cash.

The woman hit it big again the following October when she played Cash Craze Doubler.

The retired housekeeper could hardly believe her good fortune.

She told lottery officials, “I just couldn’t believe it!”

“I just left and scratched off the rest of the ticket in the car when I saw that message, ‘See Lottery.'”

She called her best friend to break the news after the reality of her third big win had set in.

“I was so happy for her when she told me,” a friend who had joined her at Maryland Lottery headquarters said.

“It was difficult to believe she had won (dollar)50,000 once more.”

The winner admitted to being taken aback by the fact that she had won three times.

“Every day, people play and don’t win,” said the victor.

“Winning three times is incredible.”

She informed the lottery officials that she planned to put the money toward some much-needed home improvements.

