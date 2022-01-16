After deporting ‘Novak’ Djokovic, Australia will be hoping to re-establish its warm and welcoming reputation.

After deporting ‘Novak’ Djokovic, Australia will be hoping to reclaim its warm and welcoming image.

Because of Australia’s strict zero-Covid policy, few British tourists have visited in the last two years, but the country now has a chance to reclaim its reputation.

Brand Australia has gotten a lot of attention from Britons in January, more than usual.

Of course, this is the time of year when Australia celebrates its mid-summer solstice, and we Brits, who have long been enthusiastic visitors and emigrants to this amazing country, often look down on it with envy.

But Brand Australia is attracting even more attention than usual, partly because the Ashes cricket series is in its fourth year, and England’s team is there (struggling as usual), but also because the Australian Open tennis tournament, which begins today (Monday), has thrown up an even bigger story for the global news agenda.

I’m not going to use this space to criticize Djokovic’s brand – it’s probably been done to death – but the drama has harmed Australia’s image.

Regardless of one’s position on ‘Novax,’ the Australian authorities haven’t exactly shone, giving the impression of a convoluted bureaucracy, a lack of clarity in responsibilities, and a populist political climate.

Brand Australia’s marketing campaigns have long been well-known, with celebrities ranging from Kylie Minogue and koalas to Crocodile Dundee promoting a laid-back, open, friendly, and straight-talking national culture.

‘No worries’ was the theme of one of the campaigns.

However, both Australians and potential visitors have had reason to be concerned over the last few weeks.

For starters, this ‘welcoming’ country has been effectively closed for business for much of the past two years, as its ‘zero Covid’ policy of tight border control and zealous lockdowns has made it impossible for most Brits, even those with family in Australia, to get there until recently.

Unfortunately, Omicron has ripped through the country, angering residents, just as things were beginning to open up.

The world’s best men’s tennis player appeared to have been exempted from the strict vaccination and immigration rules for the Australian Open, adding to the frustration and resentment.

Now Australia wants to project a tough image.

However, the stories of immigrants who have been held in deplorable conditions for years have taken their toll.

Other unpleasant stories have emerged, such as that of Renata Voracova, an unvaccinated but exempted female Czech player who claims she was strip-searched at the border and then deported.

