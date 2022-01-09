After disappointing job data, the stock market in the United States opened mixed.

After disappointing job data, the stock market in the United States opens mixed.

Bitcoin’s price continues to fall by 3%.

ANKARA (Ankara)

After weak jobs data, the major indices in the US stock market opened mixed on Friday.

At 9:33 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was trading at 36,190, down 50 points or 0.14 percent.

EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

The SandP 500 index dropped 7 points to 4,688, or 0.15 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 21 points to 15,063, or 0.14 percent.

According to the Department of Labor, the US economy added 199,000 jobs in December, which was lower than the market estimate of 400,000.

The fear index, or VIX, rose 0.76 percent to 19.76.

The dollar index fell 0.26 percent to 96.07, but the 10-year US Treasury note yield rose 0.76 percent to 1.746 percent.

Gold rose 0.07 percent to (dollar)1,792 per ounce, while silver rose 0.1 percent to (dollar)22.2.

Bitcoin’s price has dropped another 3% to (dollar)41,800 after falling 5.2 percent on Wednesday.

According to data from digital asset price-tracking website CoinMarketCap, the total value of the crypto market was around (dollar)1.98 trillion, with a 3.3 percent daily loss.

Brent crude was up 0.15 percent to (dollar)82.11 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 0.13 percent to (dollar)79.36 per barrel.