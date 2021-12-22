After GDP growth was revised up, US stocks opened slightly higher.

After GDP growth was revised up, US stocks opened with a slight gain.

The VIX volatility index has fallen by 2.2%.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Following an upward revision to third-quarter growth, major US stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday.

At 9:39 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 8 points, or 0.02 percent, at 35,503.

The SandP 500 index was up 2 points at 4,650 a.m. EDT.

The Nasdaq was trading at 15,340 points, up one point.

According to the Commerce Department’s third and final readings, the US real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in the third quarter.

Last month’s reading was 2.1 percent.

Shortly after the opening bell, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was down 2.2 percent to 20.54.

The dollar index fell 0.28 percent to 96.22, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield fell 2.04% to 1.457 percent.

Gold rose 0.15 percent to $1,792 per ounce, while silver rose 0.5 percent to $22.63.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)74.07 per barrel, up 0.15 percent, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was at (dollar)71.26, up 0.2 percent.