After ‘insufficient support,’ plans for a new South Side primary school were shelved.

A consultation on options for a new school for children in Laurieston, Hutchesontown, and the city center was held by Glasgow City Council, but there was “no clear consensus” among those who responded.

After receiving “insufficient support” during consultation, plans for a new South Side primary school are expected to be scrapped.

As more homes are built in the south of the city, Glasgow City Council wants to relieve the strain on existing schools in the Gorbals and Govanhill.

It sought public input on two proposed new schools for children in Laurieston, Hutchesontown, and the city center.

However, council officers have determined that there is “insufficient support for the proposal as set out in the consultation document” and that there is no “clear consensus” among respondents.

Cllr Chris Cunningham, the education convener, will be asked to seek approval from the city administration committee to stop the plan from moving forward.

“We have listened to the views of the local community and stakeholders who participated in the consultation, and the recommendation is that we do not proceed with the new school options at this time,” he said.

“Officers will then explore alternative options and go back out to ask for feedback on the new plans if elected members agree at a future city administration committee.”

A council report added that funding secured for the construction of a new school would “no longer be guaranteed” for “whatever alternative solution is developed.”

Instead, more community discussions, a new consultation, and discussions with the Scottish Government about future funding would take place.

Staff from the city council would look into whether a small school could be built near Laurieston and the city center, as well as whether an extension to Blackfriars Primary School could be built.

The public hearing, which took place from November 1 to January 5, proposed two options: repurposing the building at 5 Florence Street or relocating the Adelphi Centre to 12 Commercial Road.

The new primary school was to be affiliated with Bellahouston Academy.

Option two, redeveloping the Adelphi Centre, formerly the Adelphi Terrace Secondary School, was chosen because it provided “more opportunity to create a diverse range of teaching and learning spaces fit for a 21st century school,” according to officers.

“Finding a suitable site for a new establishment, however, was challenging,” according to a council report.

