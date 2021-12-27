After losing a loved one to Covid, you can get (dollar)9,000 toward funeral costs – but Fema says no one is applying for the benefit.

After losing a loved one to Covid, you can get (dollar)9,000 toward funeral costs – but Fema says no one is applying.

FAMILIES who lose a loved one to Covid-19 may be eligible for a funeral cost reimbursement of up to (dollar)9,000, but FEMA claims that few people are taking advantage of the benefit.

Despite the fact that more than 800,000 Americans have died from the virus, only about 226,000 people have used the funeral benefit as of December 6.

To be eligible for the benefit, death certificates must show that the death was caused by Covid-19 after May 16, 2020.

Death certificates must be accompanied by a signed statement from a medical examiner or coroner that certifies the death as related to Covid for deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic, from January 2020 to mid-May.

According to NPR, people who have used the reimbursement process say it runs smoothly and quickly, but given the small percentage of people who have used it, many Americans appear to be unaware of it.

In the United States, the average cost of a burial funeral is (dollar)7,360, while the average cost of a cremation funeral is (dollar)6,260.

The reimbursement can be requested at any time after the funeral has occurred.

So far, the FEMA program has repaid about (dollar)1.5 billion, but given the high death toll across the country, that figure could rise significantly.

You can claim up to (dollar)9,000 for each Covid-19-related funeral if you qualify for the assistance.

There is a limit of (dollar)35,500 per financial year for those who have lost multiple family members to the virus.

Transportation to identify the deceased, transfer of the deceased’s remains, the casket or the earn, the marker or headstone, the service, the funeral home, and the cremation or burial are all covered by the support.

Even if you have funeral insurance, you can file a claim with FEMA.

If your insurer pays out, however, FEMA will be able to recoup any aid provided.

If you qualify, call 844-684-63333 to reach the Covid-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline.

The helpline is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

After that, one of FEMA’s representatives will walk you through the claim form.