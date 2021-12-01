After open-heart surgery, I won (dollar)1 million from a lottery ticket given to me in a get-well card on Thanksgiving.

After open-heart surgery, I won (dollar)1 million from a lottery ticket I received in a get-well card on Thanksgiving.

After having open-heart surgery, a LUCKY man won (dollar)1 million from a lottery ticket given to him in a get-well card on Thanksgiving.

Alexander McLeish of Attleboro, Massachusetts, won a large sum of money after a childhood friend gave him three crossword scratchcards to wish him well.

According to the Massachusetts state lottery, his friend Larry purchased the tickets from Quickeez Beer, Wine, and Convenience, which received a (dollar)10,000 bonus for selling the tickets.

Alexander’s first “good omen” came when he scratched his initials A, W, and M on the (dollar)5,000,000 100X Cashword game’s crossword puzzle-style ticket.

After continuing to scratch the winning ticket, another unexpected “omen” appeared in front of him: the first word he discovered on the crossword puzzle was “heart.”

Alexander, a Coca-Cola employee, discovered 11 words on the scratch card, earning him the second-largest prize of (dollar)1 million.

“We double-checked, triple-checked, and quadruple-checked it because you want to make sure it’s real before you mention it to anyone,” he told the Boston Herald.

“At first, it was a little disbelief, but then it settled in and it was like, wow, I can’t believe this happened, you know?”

Because it was Thanksgiving, Alexander decided to wait to tell Larry.

When Larry inquired about his performance on the “scratchies,” Alexander replied that he did “pretty well.”

Larry assumed he meant (dollar)1,000 or (dollar)10,000, but he was astounded to learn that the prize was in the millions of dollars.

Alexander stated that he intends to give some of the money to his adult sons and some to his lucky buddy Larry.

He’ll also use some of his winnings to fund a trip to the Bahamas that he’s planning.

However, this isn’t the first time Alexander has been fortunate in his life.

On his 60th birthday, he won a (dollar)1,000 prize from a prior lottery ticket.

And the ticket was given to him by the same friend, Larry, and purchased in the same store.