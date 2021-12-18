After REFUSING to sell to greedy developers, a man’s tiny two-bedroom home is surrounded by monstrous (dollar)600m office blocks.

After refusing to sell to greedy developers, a man’s tiny two-bedroom home is surrounded by monstrous (dollar)600 million office blocks.

Despite being swallowed up by a (dollar)600 million commercial development, a Florida man has refused to sell his tiny home for (dollar)900,000.

Orlando Capote has stated that he will not be leaving his family’s home in Coral Gables, Florida, which he considers to be priceless.

Capote has turned down 60 offers to buy the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,300-square-foot home from developers and real estate agents in the last six years.

The property, which is currently sat in the middle of a construction zone for the city’s largest commercial development, has received offers of up to (dollar)900,000 from developers.

After immigrating from Cuba in 1989, Capote’s father bought the house in 1989 and worked two jobs to pay for it.

Since his father died in 2005, he said the house has taken on a new meaning for him: “This house is like a hard drive.”

“I relive a lot of memories as I look around, live in it, and move through it.”

That I couldn’t locate in any other residence.”

Capote said he wanted to honor his late mother’s wishes, who insisted on not selling their “family treasure” before she died in 2020.

“The house is my soul,” he told CBS4 in a recent interview.

“What is the point of selling your soul for all the money in the world?”

Capote claims the city has committed multiple violations and that his home is being swallowed up by the megadevelopment.

“You can see some of the debris that’s already falling on the site,” he said, “which would not have happened if the buildings were 35 feet high or at least 50 feet away.”

“The issues have been extensively reviewed and investigated,” the city of Coral Gables told the Miami Herald.

The Plaza’s construction has continued and is expected to be completed next year.

Capote remains adamant, claiming that his memories of his parents keep him company.

“I don’t feel alone in the house,” he said.

A video of a famer harvesting between new-build apartment buildings in Lublin, Poland, was shared online in September.

Locals praised the farmer, Mr Myslowski, for refusing to sell his land to developers.

