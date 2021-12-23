‘After struggling with acne, I decided to start my own skincare line,’ says Lisa Harris.

‘I started my own skincare line after having acne problems,’ says Lisa Harris.

Kylie Minogue is a celebrity facialist, and she tells me about her career and how she helps her clients glow.

Lisa Harris, a celebrity facialist who works with Amanda Holden, Kylie Minogue, and Lizzie Cundy, is the subject of this week’s 30-second interview.

It’s been 27 years since my story began.

I was constantly researching the best remedies to help treat my skin after suffering from acne as a teenager.

During this time, I developed a strong interest in skincare.

I began my career as a beauty and holistic therapist, but quickly realized that I needed to further my education in skin health and wellness.

I studied medical aesthetics, sports therapy, and holistic therapies such as aromatherapy, reflexology, kinesiology, and laser technology for over ten years.

Following that, I relocated to Canada to pursue a career in holistic therapies.

Skin that is healthy is a reflection of overall wellness – it is a balance of what you put into and on your body.

I learned about the power of ingredients during this time.

When I returned to the UK, I realized that I needed to learn business skills if I wanted to start my own company, so I spent the next few years working for global brands like Johnson & Johnson and RoC, where I used my experience and ideas, as well as demonstrating facial exercises, to help launch new innovative products.

I felt like I had built a solid foundation of knowledge after 12 years.

In addition, I had the privilege and experience of working with some of the best clinical managers in the world.

I founded Lisa Harris Skincare Science in 2006 with the goal of providing natural skincare solutions.

In 2009, I established a clinical salon in Weybridge, Surrey, and in 2015, I partnered with Dr Hilary Jones MBE to open a second location in London.

I’m proud of sticking to my principles of natural skincare and alternative treatments to achieve healthier skin without the use of harsh chemicals, Botox, or fillers.

I’m proud of having a large number of repeat customers.

Although many of them are celebrities, they are all equally important to me.

I’m proud of my excellent reputation locally, nationally, and internationally, and many of my clients travel from other countries to see me.

It had been Covid-19.

