After the 2022 COLA increase, Social Security recipients will receive an additional (dollar)200 January payment – here’s how to get it.

Because of the 2022 cost-of-living adjustment increase, certain Social Security recipients will receive an extra (dollar)200 this month.

COLA payments will be 5.9% higher in 2022 than they were in 2021, starting on January 12th.

For retirees, the (dollar)92 increase is the largest since 1982.

As a result of the supply chain crisis, inflation is still at record highs across the country.

Retired workers’ spouses will receive a (dollar)47 increase, bringing average payments from (dollar)794 to (dollar)841.

Employees with disabilities will earn an extra (dollar)75 per month as their pay rises from (dollar)1,253 to (dollar)1,358 per month.

Meanwhile, a small group of people will see an increase in their monthly benefit check of (dollar)200 or more.

To get an extra (dollar)200 per month from a 5.9% increase, recipients must have received at least (dollar)3,389 per month in 2021.

In 2021, a person retiring at the age of 70 would receive the maximum benefit of (dollar)3,895.

The amount of money you get when you retire is determined by your age.

In January 2022, if you retire at the full retirement age of 67, your maximum benefit will be (dollar)3,345.

According to the Social Security Administration, if you retire at age 62 in 2022, your maximum benefit will be (dollar)2,364.

Your maximum benefit would be (dollar)4,194 if you retired at age 70 in 2022.

The Social Security Administration also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise this month.

Following an increase in average wages, this will rise from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000.

Payments will be sent out in three waves, according to the recipient’s birth date, to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

On January 12, anyone born between the first and tenth of their birth month received their Social Security benefit.

Recipients born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their payment on the third Wednesday of the month, which is January 19.

Finally, those born on or after the 21st of the month will receive their benefits on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The 26th of this month is January.

