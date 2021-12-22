After the COVID pill was approved, US stocks closed higher.

Pfizer receives approval for a drug to treat coronavirus symptoms at home, bringing the VIX volatility index down 11.5 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Major US stock indexes ended the day higher on Wednesday after the country’s health regulator approved a pill to treat coronavirus symptoms at home, easing investor concerns about a pandemic.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished the day up 261 points, or 0.74 percent, at 35,753.

To 4,696, the SandP 500 rose 47 points, or 1.02 percent.

The Nasdaq rose 180 points, or 1.18 percent, to 15,521, while Pfizer’s stock rose nearly 1% in response to the pill news.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug Paxlovid.

It will be available by prescription after a patient receives a positive virus test, and it is most effective when given within five days of symptom onset to treat those who are at home.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, fell 11.5% to 18.60.

The dollar index fell 0.47 percent to 96.02, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield dropped 2.04% to 1.457 percent.

Gold rose 0.84 percent to (dollar)1,804 per ounce, while silver rose 1.36 percent to (dollar)22.82.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)75.47 per barrel, up 2.04%, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was at (dollar)72.92, up 2.53%.