After the income limit was raised to (dollar)2,147 for individuals and (dollar)3,660 for families, food stamps will be available to tens of thousands more Americans.

THOUSANDS MORE OREGON residents will receive food stamps after state officials raised the income limit for a family of three to (dollar)3,660.

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefit limits were raised to 200 percent of the federal poverty level earlier this month.

It means that a family of three can now earn up to (dollar)3,660, while individuals can earn up to (dollar)2,147.

Families can, however, continue to receive food stamps until their income exceeds 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

According to The Chronicle, the threshold used to be 185 percent.

Officials expect around 18,000 new households to apply for the additional SNAP benefits.

According to reports, a total of (dollar)25 million in additional benefits will be distributed.

“As COVID-19 continues to affect our communities, we know that many are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Fariborz Pakseresht of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“Thousands of Oregonians will benefit from this increase.”

Residents can apply for food stamps at ONEOregon.gov or by calling the 800699-9075 hotline.

Because of the pandemic, Oregonians are encouraged to call ahead and schedule an appointment at their local office.

Americans applying for aid should have proof of income, identification, and social security numbers on hand.

If you’ve already applied in person or over the phone, there’s no need to apply again.

Americans can access their personal portal at ONEOregon.gov, where they can track the status of their application.

Oregon isn’t the only state that helps low-income people get a financial boost.

According to the Sun, around 1.2 million Americans in Michigan who receive food stamps will see a (dollar)95 increase this month.

The measure, announced by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, is expected to benefit approximately 700,000 households.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pledged to continue providing assistance to residents as the state deals with the Covid pandemic and the Omicron variant.

“My administration will continue to work with our federal partners to do everything we can to ensure that Michigan families can put food on the table,” she said.

Between January 15 and 24, benefits will be added to Bridge Cards, and the boost will appear on accounts separately.

