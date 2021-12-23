After warning suppliers in the Xinjiang region, Intel apologizes to China.

Intel issues an apology to China after issuing a warning to Xinjiang region suppliers.

According to a White House spokeswoman, companies in the United States should never apologize for supporting human rights and opposing repression.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Intel issued an apology to China on Thursday after requesting that its suppliers refrain from sourcing from the Xinjiang autonomous region in a letter.

“Although our original intention was to ensure compliance with US laws, this letter has raised many questions and concerns among our cherished Chinese partners, which we deeply regret,” Intel said in a statement published on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

In a letter to suppliers, Intel stated that they must ensure that their supply chain does not use any labor, goods, or services from the Xinjiang region.

“Our investors and customers have asked if Intel buys goods or services from the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

“Products sourced from the Xinjiang region have been subject to restrictions imposed by multiple governments,” the letter stated earlier this month.

The US believes that the private sector and the international community should oppose China’s “weaponizing of its markets to stifle support for human rights,” according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

“We also believe that American businesses should never feel compelled to apologize for standing up for basic human rights or posing repression,” Psaki added.

She also reiterated the United States’ call for all industries to avoid sourcing products that use forced labor, including Xinjiang-based forced labor.

“The reality is that companies that fail to address forced labor and other human rights abuses in their supply chains face serious legal risk… not just in the United States, but throughout the world,” she added.

Ethnic Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang have been persecuted for years due to their ethnicity and culture.

According to UN data, at least one million Uyghurs are detained against their will in what Beijing refers to as “vocational training centers,” but which critics refer to as “indoctrination, abuse, and torture centers.”

According to the World Uyghur Congress, 1.6 million Uighurs have left China to live abroad.

Beijing is accused of oppressing 12 million Uighurs, the majority of whom are Muslims, by rights groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

*From Washington, DC, Servet Gunerigok contributed to this piece.