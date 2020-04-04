Agricultural Bank of China profit up 5 pct in 2019

The Agricultural Bank of China, one of China’s biggest commercial lenders, reported steady profit growth in 2019.

The company raked in 212.92 billion yuan (about 30.22 billion U.S. dollars) in net profits last year, up 5.08 percent year on year, according to the company’s annual report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Monday.

Revenue totaled 627.27 billion yuan, up 4.8 percent year on year, it said.

At the end of 2019, the lender’s total assets stood at 24.88 trillion yuan, up 10 percent from a year ago.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.4 percent at the end of 2019, down 0.19 percentage points from the end of 2018.