Ahead of the OPEC(plus) meeting, oil prices are higher than expected.

The 23-member group will meet later on Tuesday.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday ahead of an OPEC(plus) meeting, while investors remain concerned about omicron-related uncertainties.

At 0656 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $79,16 per barrel, up 0.22 percent from the previous session’s close of $78.98.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)76.20 per barrel, up 0.15 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)76.08 per barrel.

Later on Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC(plus), will meet.

The 23-member group will decide whether to maintain the previously agreed-upon output of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, despite experts predicting “little likelihood” of any increase or decrease in output.

OPEC(plus) producers agreed to stick to the planned output scheme at their previous meeting, despite calls from several countries, including the US, to increase supply.

“The impact of the new Omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges,” the group wrote in a technical report released after their JTC meeting on Monday.

The JTC report goes on to say that their optimistic forecast “comes on top of a stable economic outlook in both advanced and emerging economies.”

Supply disruptions in Libya and Ecuador also helped to push prices higher.

Due to maintenance on the main crude oil pumping line connecting the fields of Samah and Dhahra to the Esidra port, Libya announced production cuts of around 200,000 barrels of crude oil beginning Tuesday on Saturday.

Ecuador’s two pipelines that transport oil through the Andes mountains have been shut down, following three force majeure declarations in 2021 prompted by continued river erosion in the Amazon region.

Last month, President Guillermo Lasso’s administration declared force majeure on all of the country’s oil contracts.

The government announced on Monday that the 360,000-bpd SOTE crude pipeline and the 450,000-bpd OCP crude pipeline have been partially reopened, with the goal of restoring oil production to pre-crisis levels next month.

