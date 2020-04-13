Air France plane damaged by gunfire in Congo-Brazzaville

An Air France aircraft which was to repatriate French nationals to Paris on Sunday was damaged on Saturday evening April 11 by gunfire at Pointe-Noire airport in the Republic of Congo.

In the evening of Saturday, “a company Airbus A330 was damaged following an incident on the tarmac at Pointe Noire airport“Air France said in a statement sent to AFP. “The aircraft was stationary at its parking point during the incident, with no crew or passengers on boardSaid the company.

A source close to the file told AFP that the aircraft had been hit by bullets, without being able to specify the circumstances.

The device “was under the supervision of the Air Transport Gendarmerie and an Air France security provider“According to the airline, which says it has filed a complaint for damage to the plane.

“An investigation has been opened by local authoritiesAdded Air France.

The device “had to make a repatriation flight between Pointe-Noire, Bangui and Paris-Charles de Gaulle (AF 4145) Sunday (…). The flight, which was originally scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. (local time), is postponed by 24 hours to allow the transportation of a replacement aircraft (Boeing 777-200) and a crew from Paris-Charles de GaulleExplained the company. “Customers have been warned and taken care of on site and will be kept informed. Air France regrets the inconvenience linked to this situation and recalls that the safety of its customers and its crews is its top priority“

In Brazzaville, the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Claude Gackosso transmitted “his deep regrets“To his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian after this”serious incident” “Minister wanted to apologize and regret the government which I readily accepted“Said Ambassador François Barateau.

“Apparently “the incident is” linked to an altercation and a disagreement between an agent of the DGST (General Directorate of Territorial Security) and its chief. The officer who fired was under the influence of alcohol. It was a Kalash shot in the air that hit the plane“Said a source close to the file on condition of anonymity.

