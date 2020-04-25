Air Liquide withstands the global pandemic of Covid-19

Air Liquide managed to grow its turnover by 0.6% in the first three months of 2020.

The performance is remarkable. Like-for-like, Air Liquide managed to grow its revenue by 0.6% in the first three months of the year, to 5.37 billion euros. In published data, however, it fell by 1.3% due to the variation in energy prices.

essentially. Benoît Potier, CEO of Air Liquide, congratulates himself

of this performance obtained, “Despite the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 epidemic from January, with the corollary the establishment in the group of business continuity plans in almost all branches of the ‘activity”.

The group’s two largest divisions, the sale of industrial gases and the implementation of a complete solution for large industrial customers, suffered a 2% and 1% decline in activity in the first quarter. On the other hand, electronics, which requires industrial gases for the manufacture of semiconductors and other flat screens, resisted with an increase of 4%.