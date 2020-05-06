Airbnb fires a quarter of its staff, sees signs of recovery in the Netherlands | NOW

The Airbnb rental platform released nearly two thousand employees, equivalent to a quarter of the workforce, on Tuesday. Due to the corona virus, the worldwide travel industry has come to a standstill, as a result of which Airbnb rents far fewer homes and rooms.

The corona crisis has caused the company’s expected revenue to be more than half this year lower than last year, Airbnb founder Brian Chesky writes in a memo to staff. Last year Airbnb’s turnover was around 4.3 billion euros.

However, the number of bookings seems to be slowly recovering. In conversation with Financial Times (FTChesky says that more and more Dutch and Danes rent a house or home in their own country. The number of domestic bookings in the Netherlands at the end of April was 80 percent of the level of April last year. In Denmark it is even 90 percent.

“The recovery is better than we expected two weeks ago,” said the Airbnb founder. “But we don’t know if this is a temporary or permanent recovery,” said Chesky.

