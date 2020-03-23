Airbus scraps targets and increases pandemic liquidity to $ 32 billion

(Bloomberg) –

Airbus SE withheld its dividend and extended credit lines, raising liquidity by approximately 50% to € 30 billion ($ 32 billion) after the coronavirus pandemic urged airline customers to stop flights and none Planes to order more.

In an announcement on Monday, the European manufacturer also tore up its profit forecast for the year and explained that its large network of suppliers urgently needs government support, although the company is not yet seeking a bailout.

The global aerospace industry was one of the sectors most affected by the health crisis. The airlines urged not to accept existing deliveries, let alone buy additional jets. Airbus plans to continue production for the time being, but said that “operational scenarios” have been identified that could be activated depending on the spread of the virus.

“These are, in fact, exceptional times,” said CEO Guillaume Faury in a conference call, adding that the additional funds are aimed at “securing our business, protecting the future of Airbus, and ensuring that we recover after the recovery.” Situation can return to efficient operation. ” . ”

Airbus saved a shareholder dividend that would have cost € 1.4 billion and converted a loan facility of around € 5 billion into a new line of € 15 billion.

The Toulouse, France-based company, which has an existing loan of EUR 3 billion and other financial assets of EUR 12 billion, will also suspend an increase in pension funds.

Airbus had set itself the goal of delivering around 880 jets this year, up from 863 in 2019, which was already a record. Free cash flow of 4 billion euros was targeted, an increase of 500 million euros.

The company closed stores in France and Spain last week to clean and split the workers. An airplane brought 2 million face masks this weekend. Some of the facilities should reopen on Monday. However, the workstations are closed if the safety of the employees cannot be guaranteed 100%.

The same measures are implemented at the Hamburg location, which was closed on Friday.

In the United States, the company’s archrival, Boeing Co., is approaching winning a government bailout and has asked for help in supporting the supplier ecosystem.

Airbus, which, according to those familiar with the matter, may be among the first companies to receive French government support, welcomes the government’s efforts to stabilize the industry.

According to Faury, managers speak “very actively” with airline customers, and the wide-body jet market in particular could be severely affected as the pandemic affects demand. The company’s extensive single-aisle backlog should help protect business in this market, he said.

China could be the best guide to the speed industry recovery, the CEO said, adding that the Asian nation has kept supply chains running and that 99% of those involved are now back to work.

Both the French and German governments are major shareholders in the manufacturer.

