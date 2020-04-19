Airlines told to adopt direct sales of int’l air tickets to avoid scalping

China’s civil aviation authority has required airlines to adopt a direct selling mode for all international tickets during the fight against COVID-19 to eliminate scalping.

From the date of the announcement, airlines should strengthen the management of international ticket sales channels and adopt a direct selling mode for all international tickets during the epidemic fight, said a notice issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Friday.

For those tickets that have been sold by the agencies, it is strictly prohibited to change tickets, and passengers’ names are not allowed to change after booking and purchasing to prevent scalping, it said.

On March 29, the CAAC further cut the number of international passenger flights. Now an airline can maintain one route to one country, while each route can carry out up to one flight per week.