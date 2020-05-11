Al-Hadid drinking instant coffee, 600 pounds

We publish iron prices in the local markets, with the beginning of the eighteenth trading days of the holy month of Ramadan, Monday, May 11, according to the latest wholesale prices circulating in the Egyptian market.

The price of Egyptian iron recorded 9 thousand and 500 pounds per ton, while Ezz Steel recorded 9 thousand and 750 pounds, iron porter 9 thousand and 550 pounds per ton, and Iron Attia 9 thousand and 500 pounds.

The price of iron in tea was 9 thousand and 550 pounds, and the ferryman iron 9 thousand and 500 pounds per ton, while Sarhan iron recorded 9 thousand and 500 pounds per ton, while Maadi Iron recorded 9 thousand and 500 pounds per ton, and the average price of a ton of iron during the month of September was about 11 thousand And 500 pounds, and the average price of iron during the month of October, about 10 thousand pounds.

It is noteworthy that the domestic iron prices were witnessing a state of stability in the Egyptian markets since September 2019 until the beginning of the beginning of 2020