Alibaba, Tencent Pour cash into India’s gambling gaps

Watching cricket and playing rummy are online passions for hundreds of millions of Indians who are fueling an emerging gaming industry that is about to quadruple its revenue. This attracts the attention of some of Asia’s largest internet companies.

Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp. invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Indian apps that fill gaps in anti-gambling laws – some dating from the Indian colonial era – to offer weather money prices and vacation to Macau and new iPhones.

Around 300 million players use apps such as Dream11, Play Games24x7, Paytm First Games and FanFight to play on “Fantasy Cricket” and rummy card games – a player base that is expected to double at least by the end of the year. Industry sales are expected to reach around $ 3.3 billion by 2024, causing India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, to say that the business will ultimately outperform that of music, movies, and TV shows together ($ 12 billion -Dollar).

“India is well positioned to expand the game industry exponentially,” said Vishal Seth, general manager who oversees mergers and acquisitions for Protiviti India. “The online platform has a very good outlook when you consider that India has the world’s largest youth population and the second largest internet penetration.”

While e-commerce and video streaming are becoming increasingly popular, online gaming is seen as a better business offering as the individual transactions are immediately profitable. This is because operators don’t have to invest much in building logistics, inventory, or content.

The boom is driven by Indians who prefer to compete for money and prizes to better use their online time than to watch movies or play video games that don’t offer rewards. And because of the corona virus pandemic, business for some games with the country should resume by May 3.

Lingaraj MK, a 29-year-old software engineer, said he started playing rummy online on a whim and eventually earned a free trip to Hong Kong and $ 3,500 in cash.

“My parents always scolded me for playing rummy,” he said. “After I won the cash prize, they encouraged me to play more and asked me when the next tournament was.”

More than a third of India’s 1.3 billion people are Internet users, and most of them are affordable smartphones with affordable data usage plans. Before the outbreak of the corona virus destroyed the global economy, the local smartphone market grew by 10%.

90% of games in India are played over the phone, said Girish Menon, head of media and entertainment at KPMG in Mumbai.

“This is attractive to Alibaba and Tencent because their entire ecosystem is based on cell phones,” said Menon. “The time spent on games is far longer than any other form of entertainment.”

The country also offers something that mainland China does not offer: a form of legalized gambling.

National bans date back to 1867, but the Indian constitution allows state governments to place games outside of the bans if it is recognized that they are skill-based rather than random.

Recognized games include rummy and fantasy sports, where participants pay a fee to assemble a fantasy team of professional players and then win money or prizes, depending on how those players perform in real games.

DraftKings Inc., based in the USA and William Hill Plc, based in London, operate similar shops for numerous sports. In India, however, one sport is above the other: cricket. The professional Indian Premier League, which plays a faster version of the traditional game, is valued at $ 6.8 billion. Investors include Fox Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, Lachlan Murdoch, and billionaires Ambani and Kalanithi Maran.

“Cricket is not just a sport in India, it is a religion,” says the website of Dream11 Fantasy Pvt., A fantasy sports platform with 80 million users that is supported by investors like Tencent. During last year’s IPL championship game, users put together more than 10 million fantasy teams.

The Mumbai-based company, which advertises as the official fantasy game of the IPL and the National Basketball Association, declined to comment. According to CB Insights, Dream11 reached a valuation of $ 1 billion last year.

Tencent, China’s largest gaming and social media company, also declined to comment. The Shenzhen-based company will draw on the experience it gained in the early days of Chinese internet usage, said Vey-Sern Ling, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Tencent already has a strong portfolio of games that can be launched in India,” said Ling, citing collaborations with Activision Blizzard Inc., Supercell Oy, and Riot Games Inc. “Online games have high margins, so can benefit from the competitions. ” Begin.”

Of course, the national government could reverse the course and either close that gap and close a source of revenue that KPMG said was up 42% year over year last year, or change the mix of approved games, said Utkarsh Sinha, general manager at Bexley Advisors in Mumbai.

“It remains to be determined whether these profits will remain sustainable,” he said.

The lottery subsidiary AGTech Holdings Ltd. von Alibaba and the SoftBank subsidiary Paytm for digital payments jointly support Paytm First Games, an app with more than 200 games, including fantasy cricket, rummy and poker.

The app, launched as Gamepind in 2017, has raised more than $ 35 million from investors, said Sudhanshu Gupta, chief operating officer. Gambling accounts for more than 40% of all gaming revenue, he said.

“Mobile gaming has led the revolution in India,” said Gupta.

Immersive experience

Play Games24x7 and promote its RummyCircle as India’s best game. The company’s supporters include New York-based Tiger Global Management, which refused to comment.

Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and chief executive officer of Play Games24x7, said he expects his Mumbai-based company to triple its sales as India’s younger players want an even more intense experience than movies or TV shows can offer.

“The world is very interested in the potential of games in India,” said Pandya. “It’s only a matter of time before we see real gaming success stories from India.”

