Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan has reopened.

Starting Thursday, Kazakhstan’s main airport will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Kazakhstan’s main aviation hub Almaty Airport reopened on Thursday after being closed for nearly two weeks due to unrest.

According to a statement from TAV Airports, which operates the facility, the airport will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time as a first step.

“We ensured the safety of our passengers and employees in collaboration with Kazakh authorities,” said TAV CEO Sani Sener.

In May 2021, TAV Airports, a well-known Turkish airport operator, assumed control of Almaty Airport.

“Flight traffic will quickly recover with the normalization of daily life in the country,” Sener predicted.

The statement added that Air Astana, Flydubai, Scat, Qazak Air, and Nordwind airlines all had flights out of the airport on Thursday morning.

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s former capital, is a strategic crossroads on China’s massive One Belt One Road project, which aims to build trade routes between West Asia, Europe, and Africa.

In response to protests over higher fuel prices, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency last week.

Later, he requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military bloc, which dispatched troops to put down the uprising.

In 2021, Almaty Airport, the country’s main hub for flag carrier Air Astana, served 6.1 million passengers.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, passenger traffic quickly recovered, reaching 94% of 2018 levels.