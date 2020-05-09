 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Almost two months after the start of the health crisis, the French economy is struggling to come out of a coma

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

After repeated calls from the executive to return to work, activity very timidly resumed in industry and construction.

Muriel Pénicaud, Minister of Labor.
Muriel Pénicaud, Minister of Labor. Sébastien SORIANO / Le Figaro

The calls to return to work, launched three weeks ago, have had little effect. According to the latest economic outlook released on Thursday, the French economy has continued to hibernate. As of May 7, activity was still 33% below “normal”, compared to 35% two weeks ago. The decline even reached 46%, against 49% at the end of April, on the scope of the market economy excluding rents.

The very slight recovery movement is driven by industry and construction. In industry, the loss of activity fell from – 43% on April 9, to – 38%. It is – 75% in construction, against – 88% a month ago. The difficulties of the construction are also read in the free fall of its production, in decline of 40% for the month of March alone, when the whole of industrial production unscrewed by “only” 16.2%. Whole branches of services, such as catering, hotels, events or tourism,

Published in Economy

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

