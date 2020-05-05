Amani Alshehhi: Reading and Broadcasting

Reading is just as important today as it was centuries ago. Even though many people use their smart devices to read, reading is still the most important way that people gain knowledge. Amani Alshehhi has taken this lesson to heart, as she is one of the most prolific readers in the world. Now, Amani Alshehhi works as a broadcaster for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. Even though she spends a significant amount of her time as a broadcaster working on programs for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority,s he still has time to share her love of reading with the rest of the world.

Amani Alshehhi works hard to share her love of reading with the rest of the world through her Instagram account. She uses this account to provide helpful reviews of some of the books that she has read. Even though Amani Alshehhi first fell in love with the world of fiction and fantasy worlds, she has expanded his interests to include a wide variety of books that discuss various topics. The quality of her reviews is apparent and is reflected in the way she delves into the pages of the books and pulls out the themes that are important to the reader. This has led to a large following of people who learn important lessons from her book reviews.

Her love of reading is reflected in her broadcasting career at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. According to Amani Alshehhi, the two go hand in hand. Both are about educating the audience. With reading, it is an audience that is pulling the information from the pages of the books. With broadcasting, the audience is listening to what Amani Alshehhi has to say. According to Amani Alshehhi, this comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility. When she discusses reading on her broadcasts, she is responsible for the manner in which people interpret her message. Therefore, she tries to encourage others to think critically about what they are hearing and the books they are reading. In an era where many people turn to movies and television, Amani Alshehhi knows that reading still has a place in society.

Amani Alshehhi marries her love of reading with her work as a broadcaster in a unique manner. She knows that she has a unique platform and is trying to use this to benefit modern society. She has a large following on social media that is derived from her platform as a broadcaster. She simply wants to take the platform she has been given and remind people about the joys that come with reading. It will be exciting to see what book she decides to review next on her Instagram account. Without a doubt, this will be reflected in her broadcasting work as well.