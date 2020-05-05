Amazon foresees loss for the first time in years NOW

For the first time in years, the American web giant Amazon expects a loss for the second quarter. This is due to additional costs incurred by the company in connection with the corona virus. It concerns a cost of about 4 billion dollars (almost 3.7 billion euros), including for testing personnel for the corona virus.

“We don’t think small,” said founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos – the richest man on Earth – about how his company deals with the virus. While many brick-and-mortar stores lay off staff, Amazon has hired an additional 175,000 people since the outbreak.

The company also sells a lot more because people order more online. Revenue increased by nearly 30 percent to $ 81 billion. In the first quarter, a profit of $ 2.5 billion was still made.

Bezos said in the presentation of the figures that he expects a profit of about $ 4 billion for the second quarter, but that it will be completely offset by the additional costs caused by the corona virus.

On Friday, Amazon also announced that office workers should work from home until October 1. In this way, the company wants to buy time in order to take sufficient safety measures. Amazon has been subpoenaed in France because the group should do more to protect its personnel.