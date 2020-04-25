Amazon keeps its French warehouses closed

Amazon France has lost the legal showdown engaged by the SUD union. The e-merchant drew the consequences Friday evening, and decided to extend the closure of its French warehouses until April 28. During this period, he will continue to pay his employees in full.

“The decision rendered today by the Versailles Court of Appeal reinforces the idea that the main issue is not so much security, as the desire of certain trade union organizations to take advantage of a complex consultation process with social and economic committees, says Amazon. The penalty, as specified by the Court of Appeal, could imply that even a tiny rate of accidental treatment of unauthorized products, of the order of 0.1%, could result in a penalty of more than a billion euros per week. Unfortunately, this means that we have no choice but to extend the temporary suspension of the activity of our French distribution centers.“

The Versailles Court of Appeal largely confirmed on Friday the decision rendered in summary proceedings on April 14 by the court of Nanterre. Amazon must restrict the activity of its French warehouses to certain categories of products; while waiting to make up for shortcomings related to employee health security.

This does not prevent Amazon, which had closed all of its warehouses following the first decision, to continue its commercial activity and to deliver its French customers from its warehouses abroad, or when shipping is taken care of by third-party sellers from its marketplace. From Fnac Darty to Cdiscount, most of his rivals have seen no impact from the closure of Amazon’s French warehouses on their own e-commerce activity for the past ten days.

Like the Nanterre court, the appellate court accuses Amazon of gaps in the protection of its employees from the risks associated with Covid-19. It also sanctions him for not having sufficiently consulted the employee representative bodies. The SUD union welcomed the ruling on Friday. “We welcome it. Amazon pays for ignoring alerts from staff, unions, and the Labor Inspectorate. He pays for the fact that he felt that everything had been done to protect employees. The judgment challenges this postulate in a major manner “, says Laurent Degousée, SUD-Solidaires central delegate.

SUD and CFDT lawyers point out that the judgment is all the more significant since it took into account Amazon’s practices at the date of the hearing in the court of appeal and not during the action in the first place.

As a result of these breaches, the court ordered Amazon to review its copy. The e-merchant is ordered to carry out an assessment of the professional risks linked to the Covid-19 epidemic across all of its French warehouses, this time involving staff representatives.

The court of appeal went further than the court in Nanterre, by requiring that the central social and economic committee (CSE) of the company in France be associated with this consultation, as well as the local CSEs of the six sites studied. Amazon has so far only done site by site. The e-merchant will have to implement all the protective measures that are missing.

“A long-awaited stop”

Until the American giant complies with its obligations, the court forced the company to restrict the products received, prepared and shipped to its warehouses. It thus confirms the first instance decision but widens the range of products that Amazon has the right to process in its warehouses, and above all, specifies the list. After the April 14 decision, Amazon said it could not distinguish in detail between authorized and prohibited products. Is a nail clipper an essential product? Faced with this uncertainty which could cost it dearly, Amazon had chosen to close all its warehouses. The court this time ordered Amazon to reduce the activity of its warehouses to high-tech products, computer, office, pet, health and body care, drugstore, grocery and drinks.

The court ruled that Amazon’s actions were not up to the pandemic and had been taken day by day without a master plan Lionel Vuidard, associate lawyer at Linklaters

The penalty imposed in the event of default has also been reduced, to 100,000 euros per product, instead of 1 million euros. Insufficient, however, in the eyes of Amazon, who believes that the risk of an exorbitant penalty is still too high.

Beyond Amazon, the decision of the Versailles Court of Appeal will be scrutinized by a number of companies. “This judgment was eagerly awaited by our customers, who sometimes say that they have not done any better in terms of employee protection”, notes Lionel Vuidard, associate lawyer at Linklaters. The court did not deny that Amazon had taken numerous protective measures (reorganization of the shift gates, deactivation of the gantry cranes to smooth the passage, freezing, proposed temperature measurement, etc.).

“What is striking is that Amazon has implemented many measures”, Sabrina Kemel, lawyer at FTMS, also notes. But “The court considered that these actions were not up to the pandemic and had been taken day by day without a master plan mastered”, explains Lionel Vuidard. Amazon pays mainly for the gaps in social dialogue within the company. “The CSE should have been consulted on major changes which have changed the organization of work but have not been. However, this does not explain the restriction of activity “, believes the lawyer.