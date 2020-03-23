Amazon limits orders in Italy and France to “greatest need” products

Amazon confirmed this Sunday that it stopped receiving from Saturday in Italy and France orders for products with “less priority”, to focus on items of “greatest need” in those markets. “We must concentrate our available capacity on the articles of greatest need and for this reason … we will stop accepting orders for certain products with less priority on Amazon.it and Amazon.fr.”, According to a note sent by a spokesperson for the business.

Regarding the case of Spain, the spokesperson indicated that “to this day” all requests continue to be accepted and declined to anticipate any scenario.

“As consumers use e-commerce to support their social distancing efforts,” the statement explained, “we have also implemented guidelines to respect distances in our logistics centers, with the goal of keeping our employees healthy and safe.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington state, the company said restricting orders allows its associates at logistics centers to focus on receiving and shipping the products that customers “need most right now. ”

The decision covers the products that Amazon sells directly and those that are managed by logistics. Items from outside vendors who handle their own shipments are exempt, the source added. .