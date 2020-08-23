Amazon shoppers sent ‘free’ items they never ordered including snorkels and face serum in fake review scam

AMAZON shoppers are being warned that items turning up on doorsteps that have not been ordered could be part of a scam to generate fake reviews.

Customers claim they have been sent bizarre items for “free” including snorkels, face serums and fake designer sunglasses.

But cops warn that the goods could be a part of a “brushing scam” where fake Amazon accounts are set up to write bogus reviews to improve the sellers rating.

A post by Surrey Police on Facebook warning about the scam has attracted hundreds of comments.

One person said: “OMG I’ve had several items recently from Amazon that I didn’t order!

“A mask and snorkel ….also mosquito bracelets…”

Another added: “I also received two packets of face serum from China which I couldn’t remember ordering.”

While a third said: “I’ve received a phone case and AirPod case that I didn’t order.”

While The Sun has found scores customers online who have also received random orders.

One said: “I keep getting Amazon orders delivered to my house under my name, but it’s things I didn’t order.”

Some customers report that Amazon has told them to keep the items and not send them back.

Surrey Police claim that the scam, which may not just affect Amazon customers, was uncovered after packages from China containing seeds were sent to UK addresses.

The items were usually marked as jewellery and had not been ordered by residents.

The government has confirmed to The Sun that it is investigating packets of seeds marked as “ear studs” sent to people in the UK.

A spokesperson said: “Biosecurity is of vital importance and we have robust checks in place to protect our plants and wildlife, including for online plant sales.

“Anyone who has received such seeds should not plant them and instead report them to us.”

Consumer group Which? first warned its readers about Amazon brushing scams in 2018.

Adam French, senior consumer rights editor at Which?, said: “If you receive anything you didn’t order out of the blue don’t open it.

“Contact the retailer and say you didn’t order it and say you want to return it.”

He also advises checking your password with your online account with the retailer and checking your credit report.

Amazon is believed to be working with sellers, customers and the government to resolve the issue.

We’ve previously reported on Amazon shoppers being conned into handing over bank details in a call scam.

While Amazon shoppers were warned in December about a scam targeting Prime customers.