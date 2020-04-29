Amazon Update: Amazon’s Food Network Is Free For One Year; Binge on the Best Cooking Shows

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Amazon will be making its Food Network cooking content free to all viewers for one year. This will be the perfect time for people to hone their cooking skills since everyone has been stuck at home because of the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon will help you overcome your boredom as it releases thousands of hours of cooking content, including classic shows and live culinary demos for all aspiring and experienced home cooks

.

According to Chowhound’s previous report, many people are still not aware that Amazon has thousands of hours of on-demand Food Network cooking content.

And to help people cope with the lockdown, Amazon will be giving free access to its cooking classes and other content for one year as part of an expanded collaboration with the Food Network Kitchen app.

This is great news for those who have an Amazon Echo, a Fire tablet, and Fire TV since they are specifically the ones who will have free access. Better check if your favorite cooking shows included in the list.

Also Read: [VIRAL] Do You Miss The Goonies? Watch The Cast Reunite For An Epic Virtual Hangout! See Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, and more!

According to the report, the Food Network Kitchen app, which functions as a subscription service via Amazon’s Alexa, provides recorded Food Network classes, live demos, and how-to videos, as well as integrated home delivery of ingredients using Amazon Echo Show.

The app and subscription service was launched in 2019, marking the first availability of the network’s culinary content on a smart home speaker.

Food Network Kitchen app’s library of cooking shows and tutorials are available across other devices including Amazon’s Fire tablets, Fire TV, and also iOS and Android tablets and other devices.

There is also an additional cool feature in which an individual can ask real-time questions to professional chefs during the Q&A portion as they follow along with Echo while cooking at home.

The free subscription also features tons of super popular shows–both classic and new. These include Rachael Ray’s “30 Minute Meals,” “Barefoot Contessa,” and “Brunch @ Bobby’s.”

There are over 2,300 on-demand classes, Food Network episodes, hundreds of step-by-step videos, and also over 80,000 recipes that are included in the subscription.

Also Read: Instagram Explodes with Creativity and Elegance with #DuvetChallenge Amid Stay at Home Orders