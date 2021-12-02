Amber Gibson, a teen, was killed, and a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death.

Amber Gibson, a teen, was killed, and a man, 19, was arrested in connection with her death.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of the 16-year-old, according to Police Scotland.

On Sunday, Amber was discovered near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton.

Amber Gibson’s death has been linked to the arrest of a 19-year-old man.

The 16-year-old’s body was discovered near Cadzow Glen around 10.10 a.m. on Sunday.

Amber was last seen on Cadzow Street at around 9.55 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

A man has now been arrested in connection with her death, according to Police Scotland.

“Police Scotland can confirm that a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Amber Gibson’s death,” the force said in a statement.

“Amber, 16, was reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday, November 26th, and her body was found near Cadzow Glen around 10.10 a.m. on Sunday, November 28th.”

As soon as we have more information on this breaking news story, we’ll let you know.

