AMC says there will be enough money until July for the cinemas to be reopened

(Reuters) – AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world’s largest cinema operator, said on Friday that it had enough money to withstand a worldwide shutdown until a possible partial reopening of its locations in July.

The company said it plans to raise $ 500 million for a new debt offering that offers enough liquidity to withstand coronavirus closings until the November 26, Thanksgiving holiday, if necessary.

Cinemas worldwide have been closed since mid-March to prevent the further spread of the novel corona virus. In the United States, states are now considering when to reopen companies.

AMC shares rose on Friday, trading 31% on the New York Stock Exchange at $ 3.20. Rivals Imax Corp and Cinemark Holdings Inc rose 9% and 16%, respectively.

Even after the increase on Friday, AMC’s stock fell about 60% from the end of February, just before the fear of the coronavirus brought Wall Street down.

The US theater operators intend to reopen some locations by the end of June and nationwide by the end of July. However, all plans are preliminary.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump published guidelines that require companies to reopen in three steps. Cinemas were listed among the major venues that in the first phase opened their doors with “strict protocols for physical distancing”.

States can use the guidelines to decide when to start loosening their business restrictions.

AMC said its theaters would remain closed until June and the schedule could be extended.

The company, which took many employees on vacation, reported $ 299.8 million in cash as of March 31.

Rival Cinemark is also working to raise $ 250 million through a debt sale.

