Americans are being sent surprise stimulus checks worth (dollar)600 or (dollar)1,200 – see if you’ll be one of them.

Americans are being sent surprise stimulus checks worth (dollar)600 or (dollar)1,200 – find out if you’ll get one.

SOME Americans will be surprised in the coming days with a stimulus check worth (dollar)600 or (dollar)1,200, and they won’t be expecting it.

The payments will, however, only be available to a select group of people.

Tom Vilsack, the Agriculture Secretary, announced the new relief effort earlier this month.

It’s part of a $700 million program to assist farmworkers and meatpackers, with some of the funds also going to grocery store employees.

The goal is to provide financial assistance to workers who were critical during the pandemic as well as workers who were frequently exposed to Covid-19 outbreaks, such as those working in grocery stores and factories.

The exact amount that grocery store employees will receive is currently unknown.

During a conference call with reporters about the stimulus check update, Vilsack did give a broad outline of the plan.

“The essential nature of the work (the workers) performed in the pandemic,” he said of the new checks.

The new payment will be handled by stage agencies, non-profit organizations, and local governments, rather than the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Vilsack’s agency, on the other hand, will divide the funds and distribute them to the appropriate organizations.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our stimulus checks live blog…

Vilsack also stated that funders with a track record of being responsive to migrant workers, for example, will be prioritized by his agency.

“We recognize that our farmworkers, meatpackers, and grocery workers overcame unprecedented challenges and put their lives on the line to ensure that Americans could feed and sustain their families during the pandemic,” Vilsack said.

“They deserve to be recognized for their perseverance,” he added.

The news comes just 24 hours before the next child tax credit payment of (dollar)300 is due to arrive in accounts.

Direct deposit and mail payments are due on November 15th.

Many families have received four CTC payments as part of the American Rescue Plan, which aims to help them get by while also reviving the US economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

Families were eligible for up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six under the bill.

Parents who are caring for 18-year-old dependents are eligible for a child tax credit of up to (dollar)500 each.

To qualify for (dollar)500, dependents between the ages of 19 and 24 must be enrolled full-time in college.

Many low-income families who don’t file tax returns will be receiving them for the first time, which means the IRS will need their banking information to send them advance payments.

Whoever…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.