Americans are being urged to renew their passports IMMEDIATELY in order to avoid a (dollar)20 surcharge.

Americans are being urged to renew their passports as soon as possible to avoid a (dollar)20 surcharge.

The price of a passport book will increase by (dollar)20 on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The increased fee is “necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the world’s most secure travel and identity documents,” according to the US State Department.

As millions of people travel by plane this holiday season, the proper identification is required to pass through security lines, owing to an increase in Covid cases.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that 1,979,089 people passed through a TSA airport checkpoint for domestic or international travel on December 21.

If you’re using or planning to use your passport, now is a good time to double-check the expiration date.

Due to high travel demand, getting a passport has become difficult in recent months, with wait times of up to 18 weeks during the summer.

Although the processing time isn’t as long, it’s still a good idea to plan ahead.

The State Department announced that the security surcharge for a passport book will be increased by (dollar)20 for all customers.

The cost of a passport depends on your age:

• Beginning next week, travelers aged 16 and up who are applying for the first time must pay (dollar)145 in fees or (dollar)165 in fees.

• Starting next week, travelers aged 16 and up who want to renew their passport book must pay (dollar)110 in fees or (dollar)130 in fees.

• Beginning next week, travelers under the age of 16 must pay either (dollar)115 or (dollar)135 in passport book fees.

The State Department estimates an eight-to-eleven-week processing time.

If you need your passport renewed quickly, it will take between five and seven weeks.

For expedited processing, there is an additional fee of (dollar)60.

The time it takes for mail to arrive varies.

It is recommended that you plan ahead of time and submit your application as soon as possible.

If you’re planning a trip and need a passport, the State Department recommends applying at least four to six months ahead of time.

The passport agency does not charge a fee to schedule an appointment, but customers in life or death situations are given priority.

