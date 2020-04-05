Americans buy a “historical” amount of computers during Coronavirus blocking

While states and cities across the country continue to implement and enforce orders to contain the novel corona virus, Americans are moving from office to home office. And with this change, workers are realizing that they don’t have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively and conveniently from a distance.

This in turn leads to a massive increase in sales from webcams and monitors to laptops and printers at retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart. Indeed, the increase is so significant that sales of certain devices such as webcams and monitors have increased by more than 100% in just a few weeks.

“We call it the” stuck “bubble, so to speak,” said IDC Research Vice President Linn Huang.

The massive jump in sales will not last forever. In fact, it may already have peaked. However, the corona virus locks can force consumers to realize that they need more than just the phones in their pockets to meet all technological needs.

According to a representative from Walmart (WMT), sales in the retailer’s computer department are “quite high”. This includes an increase in laptops, tablets and printers, although the company was unable to provide precise details about the jump.

Americans buy a historic amount of home technology because they are forced to stay in the house. REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson More

Best Buy (BBY), which prevents the spread of corona viruses between sales reps and customers, saw a similar increase in sales of laptops, monitors and webcams.

According to market researcher NPD Group, sales of laptops and desktops in the U.S. rose 40%, while keyboard sales rose 64% in the first three weeks of March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. PC headset and monitor sales also increased 134% and 138%, respectively.

And of course, sales of webcams increased by a whopping 179%.

“Regardless of whether you work or study from home, productivity hardware is required. With many Americans settling into this new reality, we’ve had a historic sales surge in the first two weeks of March,” wrote Stephen Baker, technology vice president and NPD Group’s mobile devices, in a March 30 blog post.

This increase in PC sales is particularly noteworthy as the industry has struggled with declining sales for years, apart from a slight 2.7% increase in 2019. (Below, the moderator of the radio show Ira Glass shows that he is at home stuck configuration.)

“Again, there are many people who are forced to think about their home infrastructure in ways they haven’t thought about in a while,” said IDC’s Huang. “Nowadays there are many occasional tech users who can comfortably carry most of their computer requirements with the phone in their pockets. And now that they’re stuck at home, they realize how important the other stuff is. “

But the surge in device sales may already have peaked.

Huang said most of the devices that people snatched were left over from the winter season, when retailers stocked up on fears that tariffs on goods made in China could affect their sales.

What consumers are buying now are the remnants of this inventory.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the industry in China could face a tightening supply chain, as demand for parts is difficult to obtain due to the extended New Year and the subsequent closings in the country. As many manufacturers return to normal, the delay in parts manufacturing will hit device manufacturers.

“By the third quarter,” said Huang, “we could be in a global recession for months, so we’re concerned about how consumer confidence will develop.”

