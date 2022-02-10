Americans have been told they owe (thousands of dollars) in taxes on unemployment benefits they never received, prompting an urgent tax fraud warning.

Americans have been told they owe (thousands of dollars) in taxes on unemployment benefits they did not receive, prompting an urgent tax fraud warning.

AMERICANS should be on the lookout for letters that contain incorrect tax information.

One Georgia woman is concerned that the letters could be a sign of a scam or someone stealing your identity.

According to WSB-TV, Martha Gamble received a 1099 IRS form indicating that she owes thousands of dollars in taxes for unemployment benefits.

There was only one problem: she was no longer working.

“I have unquestionably retired,” she told WSB-TV.

“I haven’t filed any type of unemployment claim, and I wouldn’t even consider it.”

This isn’t the first time it’s happened to Martha, a retired city bus driver.

She spoke with WSB-TV about the same issue this time last year, but assumed it had been resolved.

Many Georgia residents received tax forms in the mail indicating that they owe thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits that they never applied for or received.

The issue has resurfaced for a second year, and it is affecting some of the same people.

“The Georgia Department of Labor just keeps wanting to give me money that isn’t mine,” Martha continued.

“It’s not Martha Gamble’s,” says the narrator.

Georgians who received 1099s for benefits they didn’t receive, according to the Georgia Department of Labor, could be victims of identity theft, with someone filing in their name.

It’s also possible that their employer filed on their behalf without their permission.

That is what happened to Martha, according to the commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Labor (GDOL).

“We have another situation where the employer continued to file where they were told not to,” Commissioner Mark Butler told WSB-TV. “She gets a surprise 1099: the money was paid out in her name.”

You should go to Georgia’s Department of Labor website if you received an incorrect 1099 for unemployment benefits.

You can return benefits, report fraud, and learn how to contact the IRS if you have any issues.

According to the commissioner, Martha is not liable for the taxes.

“If you never received the money, didn’t want the money, or didn’t realize it was filed on your behalf, you are not responsible for these taxes.”

Some state lawmakers have chastised the GDOL, claiming that people can’t get through on the phone and that the time delays on appeals, which can be nearly a year, are unacceptable.

If you live in another state and this is happening to you, go to the website for your state’s Department of Labor or the IRS.

