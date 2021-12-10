Americans have only a few weeks left to make critical retirement decisions – or face penalties.

Americans have only a few weeks to make crucial retirement decisions – or face penalties.

As the year comes to a close, Americans should be aware of a couple of important retirement deadlines.

If you fail to complete one of them, you will be penalized.

Below, we’ll explain everything you need to know.

If you have a 401(k), you should consider maxing it out before the end of the tax year on December 31.

Without employer contributions, most employees can contribute (dollar)19,500 per year to a 401(k) account.

Workers over the age of 50, on the other hand, are eligible for an additional catch-up contribution of (dollar)6,500 in 2020 and 2021.

This means that people over the age of 50 can contribute up to (dollar)26,000 per year.

The IRS will increase the contribution limit to (dollar)20,500 in 2022, an increase of (dollar)1,000, while keeping the catch-up limit the same.

Employee contributions to a traditional 401k reduce their taxable income for the year in which they are made.

This means that increasing your 401k contributions in the coming weeks could help you save a lot of money on taxes in 2021.

Perhaps more importantly, by December 31, 2021, certain people with retirement plans or individual retirement accounts must make certain withdrawals.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminded taxpayers about required minimum distributions yesterday.

RMDs (required minimum distributions) are the minimum amounts that account owners of retirement plans must withdraw each year starting when they turn 72 or, if later, when they retire.

RMDs must begin once the account holder reaches the age of 72 if the retirement plan account is an IRA or the account owner is a 5% owner of the business that sponsors the retirement plan.

You have until December 31 to take your first RMD (depending on your age), but you must take all subsequent distributions by that date.

Penalties may apply if RMDs are taken at the wrong time.

According to a Federal Reserve report, 81% of retirees have one or more sources of private income in addition to Social Security.

The following items are subject to the required distribution rules:

An IRA is a tax-advantaged savings account.

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be used to save and invest for the long term.

Only the total amount you can contribute to your retirement accounts in a single year while still receiving tax benefits is limited.

Anyone with a source of income can open an IRA and benefit from the tax advantages it provides.

Simplified employee pension (SEP) plans allow employers to set aside money in retirement accounts for themselves and their employees, providing a significant source of income in retirement.

A SEP lacks the necessary start-up and operational resources…

