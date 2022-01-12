Americans now spend an extra (dollar)250 per month as the cost of groceries and gasoline rises due to skyrocketing inflation.

Inflation has pushed up the cost of everything from groceries to gasoline, resulting in an extra (dollar)250 per month for the average American consumer.

The latest Labor Department figures released today show a 7% increase in December.

Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years.

People are feeling the effects of higher prices because any pay raises go toward covering the cost of living increase.

To keep up with inflation, Social Security adjusted monthly benefits by 5.9%.

Even so, purchasing basic necessities is becoming more difficult for lower-income families.

According to Moody’s, a financial research firm, 7% inflation costs consumers an extra (dollar)250 across all purchases.

In comparison, the average inflation rate in 2018 and 2019 was 2.1 percent.

According to a study by LendingClub and PYMNTScom, 53% of Americans earning between $50,000 and $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck.

People are paying more for their goods and services and not saving enough for the future.

The cost of groceries increased in December 2021.

Five of the six major grocery store food groups saw increases last month, according to the consumer price index.

Fruits and vegetables saw the biggest increase, up 0.9 percent.

Dairy products increased by 0.7%.

Cereals and bakery goods are up 0.4 percent.

Eating out will become even more expensive, according to the report, which found a 6% increase in “food away from home.”

Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, and Seasons 52, has announced that food costs will rise by 4% in the next two quarters at all of its restaurants.

The move is intended to alleviate the company’s 9 percent quarterly increase in food and beverage costs, which has been driven up by inflation.

It’s a real pain at the pump, as gas prices have risen dramatically.

According to GasBuddy, an online site that tracks fuel prices, the national average gas price has risen for the second week in a row, to (dollar)3.29 per gallon.

The states with the highest gasoline prices, on average, are California (dollar)4.63 and Hawaii (dollar)4.27.

Texas ((dollar)2.87), Oklahoma ((dollar)2.89), and Arkansas ((dollar)2.91) have the lowest prices.

There’s no way to avoid the sticker shock of rising prices, but there are some things you can do to keep your bank account in check.

Nick Drewe, a money-saving expert at the online discount site WeThrift, offered the following advice:

