Americans traveling to the EU will be charged a new (dollar)8 fee as well as additional paperwork – see the full list of countries here.

COvid restrictions and requirements vary from country to country, making international travel difficult.

Traveling to some European countries will soon necessitate additional paperwork and a fee.

Travelers from 60 countries, including the United States, will be required to fill out a European Travel Information and Authorization System (Etias) card by 2022, according to the European Commission.

It’s a system for pre-screening passengers before they board a plane.

The card’s information will be compared to a security database.

All travelers will need to be pre-screened once the visa waiver program is implemented.

The program was supposed to start in 2021, but it has now been postponed until 2022.

The visa waiver program was approved by the European Parliament in 2016.

The European Union designed Etias, or the European Travel Information and Authorization System.

The Etias visa waiver program aims to protect and strengthen borders by identifying any threats or risks posed by visitors to certain countries on the list.

The program is intended for certain travelers traveling to the Schengen area, which consists of 26 European countries with no border controls.

These are the countries:

• Austria• Belgium• Czech Republic• Denmark• Estonia• Finland• France• Germany• Greece• Hungary• Iceland• Italy• Latvia• Liechtenstein• Lithuania• Luxembourg• Malta• The Netherlands• Norway• Poland• Portugal• Slovakia• Slovenia• Spain• Sweden• Switzerland

Travelers must complete an online application form.

The EU will conduct security checks using this information.

The online application form will cost approximately (dollar)8 per person, payable by debit or credit card.

Anyone going on a trip will need to fill one out.

Visitors will typically receive travel authorization within minutes, but it may take up to 30 days in some cases.

Border guards will check the authorized documents, as well as other travel documents such as your passport, when you cross the EU border.

