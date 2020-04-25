An abysmal drop in oil, a small drop in gas prices

These days, the consumer is hanging on to the slightest good news. This is one of them: from 1 May, according to our information, the regulated gas prices applied by Engie (ex-GDF Suez) will drop by 1.3%. For a long time, Engie’s administered prices have been linked to oil prices. But that is no longer the case, which explains why the next move does not reflect the incredible downward spiral of crude oil seen in recent weeks. Regulated gas prices now stick to changes in gas market prices. However, their decline is significant: since January 1, 2019, Engie’s prices have dropped by 23.2%.

Currently, some 3.7 million French households are still subscribed to gas with regulatory tariffs. A figure which recedes regularly. In 2023, there will be none left: the law stipulates on that date the end of regulated prices for natural gas, after several decades of a well-marked system. This means that the customers concerned will have to choose a market offer from the supplier of their choice by this deadline: this can be Engie, at market price, or one of its many competitors (EDF, Total Direct Energy, Eni, ekWateur…). In the meantime, the legislative system provides for the dispatch by Engie of five regulatory letters advising of the new deal, as well as information and awareness-raising actions.