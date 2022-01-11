An appeal has been launched to find the relatives of a 60-year-old man who was discovered dead in his Paisley home.

On January 9, Richard Reid was discovered at his home address on Alice Street.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to Police Scotland.

Following the discovery, officers are attempting to locate members of Richard’s family.

He was rumored to have been born in the Barrhead area.

“Anyone who has knowledge of Richard’s family is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3061 of 9 January 2022,” the force said in a statement.

“Alternatively, you can email [email protected]”