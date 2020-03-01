Analysts are forecasting the following for next year

It was a sad week for(NYSE: EOG) who watched their investment plummet 15% to $ 63.26 in the week since earnings release. Overall, it was a credible result with sales of $ 17 billion and statutory earnings per share of $ 4.71, both of which were analyst estimates. This shows that EOG Resources is meeting expectations. The result is an important time for investors as they can track a company’s performance, review top analysts’ forecasts for next year, and see if the mood about the company has changed. So we’ve collected the latest legal post-win consensus estimates to see what might be in stock for next year.

NYSE: EOG Past and Future, February 29, 2020 More

Taking the latest results into account, the latest consensus among 14 analysts at EOG Resources is for sales of $ 19.2 billion in 2020, which would mean a decent 10% sales improvement over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to be 3.6% at $ 4.91. Before this earnings report, analysts had forecast sales of $ 18.4 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $ 5.62 in 2020. While sales estimates for next year have risen, EPS expectations have also dropped significantly, suggesting that the consensus is waning somewhat from a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target remained unchanged at $ 99.62, suggesting that despite some adjustments to earnings and sales forecasts, the business is roughly in line with expectations. The consensus price target is only an average of the individual analyst targets. Given the change in the price target, it would therefore be practical to see how broad the range of underlying estimates is. EOG Resources has a number of different perceptions, with the most bullish analyst rating this at $ 127 and the most bearish at $ 77.00 per share. There are definitely a few different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not large enough to imply that we believe the situation is unpredictable.

In addition, we can compare these estimates with past performance and see how EOG Resources’ forecasts are compared to the forecast performance of the broader market. From recent estimates, we can conclude that analysts expect EOG Resources’ historical trends to continue as next year sales growth of 10% is roughly equivalent to 11% annual sales growth over the past five years. Compare this to the broader market, which analysts estimate (overall) that sales will grow by 5.0% next year. So it’s pretty clear that EOG Resources is expected to grow much faster than its market.

The conclusion

The main concern with the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that EOG Resources could face business headwinds. Fortunately, analysts have also updated their sales estimates, and their forecasts indicate that business is expected to grow faster than the broader market. The consensus price target remained stable at $ 99.62, with recent estimates insufficient to impact analysts’ estimated valuations.

Nevertheless, the longer-term development of the business is for the value creation of the shareholders much more important, on Simply Wall Street we have a full range of analyst estimates for EOG Resources that will be published by 2023 and you can See them here for free on our platform.

