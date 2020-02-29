Analysts believe Unisys Corporation will be worthwhile after these results

It was a sad week for(NYSE: UIS) who watched their investment plummet 13% to $ 14.84 in the week since earnings release. Revenue of $ 2.9 billion was in line with expectations, despite the fact that statutory losses per share were $ 0.31, an impressive 69% less than forecast by broker models. After the result, the analysts updated their profit model, and it would be good to know whether they think the company’s outlook has changed a lot or whether it is going as usual. We have compiled the latest legal forecasts to determine whether analysts have changed their profit models based on these results.

NYSE: UIS Past and Future Earnings, February 28, 2020 More

According to the latest earnings report, the consensus of three Unisys analysts expects sales of USD 2.57 billion in 2020, which means a not inconsiderable 13% drop in sales compared to the past 12 months. Statutory losses per share are expected to explode, reaching $ 0.08 per share. Before the last profit, however, analysts had forecast sales of $ 2.84 billion and losses of $ 0.23 per share for 2020. While sales forecasts have been revised downwards, analysts appear to have become more optimistic about the company’s earnings power given the significant increase in earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target rose 33% to $ 21.67, with analysts increasingly optimistic of reducing losses despite the expected decline in sales. However, this is not the only conclusion we can draw from this data, as some investors also like to take the spread of estimates into account when evaluating analyst price targets. Unisys has a number of different perceptions, with the most bullish analyst rating this at $ 30.00 and the most bearish at $ 17.00 per share. As you can see, analysts don’t all agree on the future of the stock, but the range of estimates is still fairly narrow, which could suggest that the result is not entirely unpredictable.

One way to get more context about these forecasts is to examine how they compare to past performance and how other companies in the same industry do. An obvious worry is that the expected 13% decline next year is far greater than the 2.8% annual decline in the past five years, although a decline in sales is forecast. In contrast, our data suggest that for other companies (with analyst coverage) in the market, a decline in sales of 11% per year is forecast. It seems clear that sales are likely to continue to decline, but analysts also expect a stronger downturn than that of the broader market.

The conclusion

The important thing is that analysts have increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they have also downgraded their sales estimates, and forecasts predict sales will perform worse than the broader market. Nevertheless, earnings per share are more important for the intrinsic value of the business. Analysts have also improved their price target, suggesting that analysts believe that the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With this in mind, we would not come to a conclusion about Unisys too quickly. Long-term profitability is much more important than next year's profits.

