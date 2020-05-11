and now ? What will become of him in June?

PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT CORONAVIRUS. More than 12 million employees have been the subject of a partial unemployment request from their employer, announced Muriel Pénicaud on Monday. Are you wondering about the future of this device? We will explain everything to you.

Summary

[Updatedon11[Misàjourle11May 2020 at 10:28 am] 12.2 million. This is now the number of employees covered by partial unemployment, said the Minister of Labor, Muriel Pénicaud, at the microphone of LCI, this Monday morning. As a reminder, this device helps companies forced to reduce or even stop their activity due to the coronavirus health crisis. During this period, the employee’s employment contract is suspended. He no longer receives his usual remuneration, but an indemnity representing 84% of his net salary. You are currently concerned and you wonder what will become of the partial activity when the deconfinement began this Monday, May 11? If the device will stop overnight? If your compensation will go down? Do not panic. We take stock of what awaits you in the weeks and months to come.

Will partial unemployment disappear on May 11?

The executive has said it many times: short-time working will not stop as of this Monday. Employees’ compensation will not drop in the coming weeks either. On the other hand, it is a question of adapting the system in order to reduce State support. How is it going to materialize? An ordinance was adopted in the Council of Ministers allowing partial activity to be requested for a position, and no longer just on a collective scale. We then speak of individual partial unemployment. Attention, it is subject to a company agreement or a CSE opinion. Concretely, this means that part of the company’s workforce will be able to return to work, while the other will remain unemployed. The stated objective is to allow companies to adapt their activity with a view to economic recovery.

Will the State reduce its support?

This is the second part of the adaptation of partial activity: the rate of State support. At present, the State covers 100% of the compensation for partially unemployed workers, up to a limit of 4.5 times the minimum wage. This level will gradually be lowered, so that employers will be forced to bear part of the cost of technical unemployment. Asked about this subject at the microphone of LCI on Monday, the minister did not give details for the moment on the volume of this support, indicating not to have “decided”.

Who will still be able to benefit from 100% partial unemployment in June?

Certain sectors will continue to benefit from full support for the partial activity. But what will be the sectors concerned? Last Wednesday, Muriel Pénicaud had clarified: only companies that are affected by an administrative ban will be able to benefit “as long as it takes”. How do you know if you are in this situation? This declaration refers to the decree of March 15, 2020 supplementing the decree of March 14, 2020. It lists all of the establishments that must be closed, such as museums, restaurants and nightclubs, deemed not essential to the life of the Nation. You can find the full list on the Vie-publique.fr website.

I look after my children and am partially unemployed, what is in store for me?

Since May 1, employees on sick leave for childcare, as well as those in stop because vulnerable, have been laid off. Objective stated, avoid a sharp decrease in their salary. They will therefore receive compensation from their employer representing 84% of net salary in May, compared to 90% of their net salary stopped last month.

At the Assembly last Tuesday, Edouard Philippe proposed “a very gradual reopening” of nursery and elementary schools from May 11, “everywhere on the territory, and on a voluntary basis“, and at the rate of 15 students maximum per class. At the microphone of France Inter, the Minister of Labor indicated that parents who have to babysit their children will be able to continue to benefit from partial unemployment in the month of May. from June 1, it will be necessary to obtain a certificate from the school certifying that it cannot accommodate your child, she said. The executive considers that in June, the concept of volunteering will no longer be valid a priori. In the absence of proof, you will not be able to benefit from partial unemployment. You will be like this forced to ask for paid or unpaid days off to babysit.

Partial activity, partial unemployment, technical unemployment … Are you still getting tangled up? Bear in mind that these three notions all refer to the same state system. It helps support companies that have to reduce or even stop their activity for one of the reasons mentioned in article R5122-1 of the Labor Code:

L at economic conditions ;

U not “exceptional” damage or bad weather;

D es difficulties in supplying raw materials or energy ;

The t ransformation, restructuring of the company ;

T any other exceptional circumstances.

The employee has no steps to take. His employer, and he alone, is in charge of the request on the dedicated site, “with the Departmental Unit of the Direccte which geographically its establishment “, recalls the Ministry of Labor on its site. For the month of March, companies have until April 30 to send their request. Consultation of the CSE is no longer necessary. However, it must be consulted a posteriori. Its opinion transmitted to the administration within two months. “If within 48 hours you have no response, your request for partial unemployment is accepted“, recalled Muriel Pénicaud at the start of the crisis. Asked about repayment terms for businesses, she said they were “7-10 days“.

When a company uses partial unemployment, the employees’ employment contract is suspended. Consequently, they no longer receive their usual remuneration, but an indemnity, which is paid to them by the employer. The latter only receives the state allowance in a second step. This allowance is limited:

1,000 hours per year per employee whatever the professional branch

whatever the professional branch or 100 hours per year per employee if the partial activity is due to modernization of company facilities and buildings

A company can be refused its request for technical unemployment. The Direccte checks “if the business is closed, if the activity has dropped sharply or if the sanitary conditions are not met to make the employees work“, recalled Gérald Darmanin in an interview with Parisian. As a reminder, controls will be carried out a posteriori. Ua false declaration is punishable by 2 years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros. The fraudulent company will have to reimburse the sums granted by the State.

Keep in mind that “the nature of your contract (CDI, CDD or interim) does not affect“, as Pôle emploi pointed out on its dedicated site.” There is no seniority condition, nor conditions related to the type of employment contract (CDD, apprentices, CDI, etc.), neither conditions linked to the employee’s working time (part-time, full-time) to be eligible for part-time work, “confirmed the Ministry of Labor. The government has extensively reviewed the system during this period of crisis, so that categories of employees, usually excluded, can We will summarize the categories that have been included:

Employees on an annual plan, like the day plan: they can now be eligible, including “ in case of reduced working hours and in the event of total closure of the establishment “, can we read in the dedicated document of the Ministry of Labor.

“, can we read in the dedicated document of the Ministry of Labor. The sales representatives

Employees of a company that has no establishment in France

“The staff of companies registered in the national directory of companies majority controlled by the State (RECME)

Employees of electricity and gas companies, employed under the conditions of private law

Alone employees on minimum wage (CDD or CDI), part-time minimum wage earners and employees in training will receive all of their usual compensation for partial unemployment. If you are not in this case, your income will decrease. Indeed, you do not receive your usual remuneration but an allowance when you are partially unemployed. It represents 70% of your gross salary and 84% of your net remuneration, paid by the State within the limit of 4.5 Smic thanks to the decree of March 26 (i.e. 4,607.82 euros net per month). Beyond this ceiling, the difference is the responsibility of the company.

Please note: you have to understand that partial unemployment will be paid by the State and not 100% of your remuneration. Bear in mind that premiums, when they are punctual, are not included in the calculation of the indemnity. Your collective agreement can, in certain cases, be more advantageous and raise the ceiling beyond 84%. “In all cases, a minimum of € 8.03 per hour [chômée] is respected“, says the Ministry of Labor in its dedicated document.

Do you want to know the impact of a partial activity period on your salary? A simulator has been made available on the website of the Ministry of Labor, here. You will then have to enter several information:

Rate of your gross hourly wages ,

, The number of non-working hours,

The working time duration of your contract (in hours).

You will then get a estimate of your gross remuneration, including your standard salary share and your allowance, according to the number of hours not worked.

What consequences for you if you are at Smic? On its website, the ministry gives the example of an employee at Smic, who therefore earns 10.15 euros gross per hour, whose employment contract is fixed at 42 hours and whose company has ceased all activity three weeks. “Partial activity takes into account the unworked hourly volume within the limit of 35 hours per week [l’ordonnance n’étant pas encore entrée en vigueur pour l’heure]. 7 hours per week (42-35 = 7) will therefore not be counted for the calculation of the allowance if the employee is completely unemployed “, we explain.” The employer will receive from the State / Unédic an allowance of: 8.03 x 35 x 3 = 843.15 euros. The employer must pay the employee equivalent compensation. It will not be subject to social levy. He will have no leftovers. ”

Who pays what for the unemployed?

The employer remains in charge of paying the compensation. The State intervenes a posteriori to pay an allowance to the employer. As an employee, you receive the allowance on the same dates as your normal salary. Every month, you get a summary, which could possibly be on your pay slip. Questioned by Money Vox, an expert indicated that the allowance will be visible on the salary slip, via a line “partial activity allowance for hours not worked“, which will be above the line” net payable before income tax “, so be sure to read your pay slip carefully.

What about the social system that applies to this partial unemployment benefit? As Urssaf specifies on its dedicated site, the partial unemployment benefit is not subject to “social security contributions and contributions”, but it is subject to the CSG and the CRDS. A single rate of 6.2% applies for the CSG and 0.5% for the CRDS, we were told. ATkeep in mind that withholding tax continues to apply.

Can my employer put me on partial unemployment and force me to telecommute?

No. As the Ministry of Labor has repeated to AFP, such a practice is akin to “ illegal work “An employer convicted of such practices will have to reimburse the sums collected by the state. He will also”prohibited from receiving public aid for employment or vocational training for a maximum of 5 years“, we said.

Promotions

I am unemployed, can I work for another company?

Partial activity does not involve no breach or modification of your employment contract, but its only suspension. This means that you remain linked to your employer. If in principle there is nothing to prevent you from working for another company during non-working hours, he must respect a principle of loyalty towards his employer, which derives from article L1222-1 of the Labor Code.

It means that you must inform your employer if you start another activity during this period, obviously taking into account the movement restrictions resulting from the epidemic. Please keep in mind that you cannot work for a competitor if your employment contract contains a non-competition clause. It is therefore more than imperative that you get your hands on your employment contract to avoid any litigation with your employer.

What does partial unemployment change for the calculation of my unemployment benefit?

Is your business currently in partial operation, and your contract is ending soon? A period of technical unemployment is not without impact on the calculation of the return to work allowance (ARE). Questioned by The HuffPost, a lawyer specializing in labor law indicates that it is the partial unemployment benefit which should serve as the basis for calculating the amount of your unemployment benefit.

Who will benefit from taking charge of training in partial unemployment?

The training aid from the National Employment Fund (“FNE-Formation”) is adapted during this period of confinement linked to the coronavirus health crisis. It can now be requested by companies for their partially unemployed employees. Warning, young people on apprenticeship or professionalization contracts are excluded from the scheme. In details, the State will assume “100% of the costs”.

Are you wondering what training is eligible for the scheme? Good news, they are all, including actions to validate acquired experience and skills assessments, with the exception of compulsory training. It could be “a professional title or diploma registered in the national directory of professional certifications, a qualification recognized in the classifications of a national branch collective agreement or a professional qualification certificate“. These training courses will obviously be compatible with compliance with containment rules .

The emergency bill has somewhat revised the Labor Code legislation in this area. A company or branch agreement will ultimately be necessary to allow an employer to impose a week of paid vacation to an employee during the confinement period. Subject to agreement, the device will therefore make it possible to derogate from the one month deadline set by the Labor Code to allow companies to change paid vacation dates.

The text of the law leaves the possibility for companies, unilaterally, to impose or modify the dates of RTT or days of the time savings account, by deviating from the deadline. It is therefore imperative that you take the time to read your pay slip to make sure of your rights when you are actually unemployed? Rest assured, you continue to acquire paid vacation rights.

This is news that should relieve many part-time workers, especially those who accumulate short-term employment contracts. The Minister of Labor announced to senators last Wednesday that she would present to the Council of Ministers “a legislative provision which will allow the acquisition of basic pension rights during periods of partial activity“. Until now, partial activity did not allow retirement rights to be opened (read below).” Until now, this had little importance since partial activity was little used, for short periods , and therefore that did not penalize the persons concerned, “explained Muriel Pénicaud to the Senate.” We are in a completely exceptional situation (…) “.

Could partial unemployment have perverse effects? This is the fear that has been expressed by several unions, particularly with regard to pension rights. As a reminder, the technical unemployment benefit is not subject to social security contributions, and therefore does not open rights, unlike a period of classic unemployment. Until now, the subject has not been a cause for concern, at least for employees on open-ended contracts. “You might as well reassure immediately: for most employees, the consequences on retirement of a few weeks of partial unemployment will be non-existent or slight“, explained Dominique Prévert from the firm Optimaretraite to World.

As a reminder, you must have contributed on the basis of 600 Smic hours to acquire 4 quarters. As such, a salary of 6,090 euros earned in 2020 is therefore sufficient. The equation can, however, prove to be complicated if unemployment continues and especially for employees with short contracts.

In this context, several unions fear that many employees will lose quarters. “If it goes on for six months, we will have a problem” because “it will play on the discount at the end of the career,” said Dominique Corona, of Unsa, AFP. Several unions therefore considered that it was more than necessary that this period should be taken into account and could give quarters. “We are not yet in the danger zone, but the question will have to be reconsidered,” said Frédéric Sève, of the CFDT, at AFP. “The quarterly effect could become significant”, especially for “those who work small hourly volumes, such as home helpers”.

What about high incomes? They are, a priori, safe. Indeed, from May 1, partial unemployment benefits beyond 3,840 euros net per month will be subject to contributions, which will automatically create pension rights. On the side of supplementary retirement, if an employee in the private sector is put on partial unemployment for more than 60 hours per year, Agirc-Arrco can award him points, which “benefits the higher incomes more”, notes the note. of the Alpha Group.

To respond to the concern expressed by the social partners, the Minister of Labor announced that a legislative provision would be presented this Thursday in the Council of Ministers, so that the employees concerned acquire “basic pension rights” from the Social Security.

Since March 30, a system equivalent to partial unemployment has been implemented. In detail, it allows “80% of salary” to be paid. You are employed at home and you wonder about the modalities? In details, it is up to your individual employer to make the advance . He must declare the hours you have worked as well as those which were planned but not worked, with the corresponding remuneration. He must then pay 80% of the net amount of hours not worked. The State must reimburse him this sum in within 15 days.

For those using the paper form, a form must be sent by mail. “Even when there is no written employment contract, the employer and the employee agree and plan at the beginning of the month the calendar of interventions and the number of hours to be carried out. It is on this basis that the employer can determine the number of hours not worked “, specifies Urssaf on its dedicated site.

Are you on sick leave for childcare? Attention, you cannot benefit exceptional compensation for partial unemployment. “The employer must nevertheless declare the hours worked before the arrest and pay the corresponding remuneration”, one can read. Concerning individuals who go through “jobbing platforms”, which offer odd jobs on the Internet, they will have to “make their declaration as usual on their platform then fill in the additional form on the Cesu or Pajemploi platform for hours not worked, “it was said.

Invited to the microphone of RTL Wednesday, the Minister of Action and Public Accounts returned to the case of homeworkers. He said that “361,000 employees working in the homes of individuals” have benefited from the partial activity scheme since the start of the health crisis. “We created it from scratch at the request of the President of the Republic and it will continue “until June 1 as for other employees, he said. In total, 76 million euros were paid in March for this specific system for homeworkers, the ministry told AFP.

To note : Are you employed at home? Childminder? You can benefit from partial unemployment. Keep in mind that many private employers have been refused their request on the Pajemploi and Cesu site. In total, several thousand requests were thus rejected, reported France Bleu. How to explain this bug? It would result fromemployers’ mistakes when filling out the application form or from miscalculations of hours not worked. Individual employers who have been refused are invited to send a new request by email. As a reminder, this device was renewed for the month of April.