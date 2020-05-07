Animal Crossing: New Horizons Stylish Makeover and How to Play on PC

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a huge success and has gained massive popularity, especially since it was able to provide refuge for people stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. It’s extremely popular that it’s now Nintendo’s third best-selling game of all time, and it’s the most popular Animal Crossing title.

But if there’s one drawback, it’s the fact that it’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Not everyone has a Switch or has the budget to buy one.

Plus, tons of casual gamers would instead use their PCs and download playable games on their computers–but that doesn’t mean PC users can’t play ACNH ever.

According to Essentially Sports, the game can now be played via PC through an emulator known as Ryujinx.

The Preview Build that is available on Ryujinx’s Patreon can now run Animal Crossing: New Horizons versions 1.0.0 and 1.1.0.

It works pretty well between 15 to 30 FPS on any good laptop, but as with tons of emulators, there will be issues that you’ll have to work around or contend with, such as some missing light effects and the grass looking a different color sometimes.

Nevertheless, these are minor issues and something that wouldn’t be enough to ruin the game.

However, there is one major issue: ACNH‘s introduction tends to crash the emulator, but you can easily maneuver around it by skipping the introduction using a save file, which Ryujinx also has.

The save file can be downloaded on Ryujinx’s Patreon post that will guide users on how to download and save the Animal Crossing file and finally play the game.

The Patreon page also includes everything fans need to know to run both the emulator and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It’s now the best time to play the title since there are a lot of things happening in-game, including haunted fake art pieces that will haunt you each night, making them a great collectible along with the real pieces, as well as getting a stylish makeover.

Since we can’t go out now and probably for the next few months until the coronavirus threat is over, it’s not surprising that everyone hasn’t been able to wear their “outside” clothes and quarantining comfortably in sweatpants and t-shirts.

No worries, ACNH has you covered.

According to Time, real-life designers are creating clothing codes for the game so that players can wear designs from their latest collections, at least virtually, thanks to fashion photographer Karen Chung.

Chung began documenting the looks of her friends in-game and soon teamed up with fashion designers.

Among them is the legendary Valentino that created free codes for Animal Crossing players, who can now transform their avatars into fashionable islanders with 20 custom looks from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer and Paris Fashion Week 2020 collections.

Marc Jacobs has also answered the call and has provided six pieces from their line, which is also available for free through codes.

Indie designer Sandy Liang also created pieces for Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans and even offered invites to her in-game island.

