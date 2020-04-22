Animal Crossing New Horizons Update: New Garden, Art Sales, Wedding Season

Rumors and expectations on Animal Crossing New Horizons update have been circling as people stay mostly inside their house. The company has announced on Tuesday, Apr. 21, several upcoming new features on the game: a new gardening shop, art collection, and a wedding season.

Apparently, rumors are correct because art collecting is indeed coming. Art collecting in previous games is linked up to the museum. Jolly Redd will start selling art in New Horizons, although the artwork is sometimes a fake. However, you can add it to a new museum gallery if it is real.

Also, a new gardening shop will be available, while the upcoming seasonal events are intriguing. Nature Day kicks off this week through May 4 with additional challenges for Nook Miles. It is the Animal Crossing‘s version of Earth Day. There will also be a bonus island visit from May 1-7 for May Day with a familiar-looking “special visitor.” Also, an International Museum Day with some stamp-collecting challenges will be held in late May.

Finally, a Wedding Season is listed in June. Although it may seem weird, players will help take photos and celebrate the wedding anniversary at Harvey’s photo-studio island.

These features will surely entertain people while they endure stay-home-policies. Check out the following to see their full descriptions from Nintendo:

