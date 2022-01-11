Annual inflation in Turkiye is 36.08 percent.

The annual inflation rate in Turkiye is 36.08 percent.

TurkStat reports a 13.58 percent increase in the consumer price index on a monthly basis.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to Turkiye’s statistical authority, consumer prices rose 36.08 percent annually in 2021, the highest increase in 19 years.

According to TurkStat, consumer prices rose 21.31 percent on an annual basis in November.

Inflation increased by 13.58 percent on a monthly basis in December, up from 3.51 percent in November.

Transportation had the highest yearly price increase last month, with 53.66 percent, according to the data.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages came in second with 43.80%, followed by furnishings and household equipment with 40.95 percent.

On the other hand, communication saw the smallest annual increase of 8.76 percent.

According to an Anadolu Agency survey released last week, a group of 21 economists forecasted a 30.05% annual increase in consumer prices in December 2021.

According to the survey, economists predicted that monthly inflation would average 8.54 percent in December.

Meanwhile, Turkiye’s Central Bank maintained its medium-term inflation target of 5% in its Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy for 2022, saying the monetary policy will be designed to gradually reach this target.