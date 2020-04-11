Another incident at the mast: resistance 5G becomes militant | Inland

At antennas in Liessel, Beesd, Rotterdam and Nuenen, the cabling has been severely damaged by fire, says director Rob Bongelaar of Monet, who coordinates the placement of antennas with governments on behalf of the mobile network operators KPN, T-Mobile and VodafoneZiggo. Friday evening there was an incident on Koningsweg in Groningen, for which a Burgernet report was issued. It may again be arson.

“The operators are doing their utmost to keep the mobile networks up and running in this difficult time,” said Monet director Bongelaar. “The availability of a reliable digital infrastructure is essential. The connections are desperately needed for hospitals and care homes, for example, and then there are those who deliberately set radio masts on fire. Incomprehensible and unacceptable. ”

The antenna guerrilla has to do with concerns about 5G. According to Bongelaar, the text “Fuck 5G” was written on the transmission box at one of the arson attacks. In January, about a hundred people protested on the Dam in Amsterdam against the new 5G network. The activists claim that the radiation from antennas is bad for health, a thought that also lives with a group of scientists based on scientific research into other radiation forms. Last month, the European Parliament received a critical advisory report. Earlier, Utrecht professor Hans Kromhout, also chairman of the EMV Health Council Committee, told De Telegraaf that the risk assessment of radiation in the Netherlands is inadequate.

Archive photo of a 5G antenna. Ⓒ Dutch Height / AFP

That fear of radiological danger now seems to culminate in militant actions. Monet director Bongelaar thought of an incident at the first arson. “But now it has happened four times and then you start to think that it is not a coincidence. I make no further suspicions, but I hope the police can find out who is behind this. ”

NCTV: These are extremist protests

Bongelaar speaks of damage that can run into the tens of thousands of euros. What’s worse is that the masts cause radio masts to drop out temporarily and there is no mobile coverage, he says. “In a radius of 5 kilometers, there is no coverage for a moment and that can take hours. If 112 is temporarily unavailable in a region, this can have major consequences. ”

The National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) calls the mast sabotage and arson response “a worrying development,” mainly because of its potential impact. “The failure of cell towers can affect the coverage of the telephone network and thus the accessibility of emergency services,” the NCTV reports on its website.

The national coordinator already noted last year that there is growing protest against cell towers because of the roll-out of the 5G newerk. “Mostly in the form of demonstrations, but it has never led to extremist protests such as the sabotage and arson of recent days.”