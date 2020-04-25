Anti-Quarantine Websites Usually Don’t Relate to COVID-19; Here’s Why They’re Made

Once you search the keywords ‘Coronavirus lockdown’ or ‘Coronavirus quarantine,’ a lot of websites related to anti-quarantine stunts may be shown on the results. Over the past weeks, hundreds of fake websites on the Internet about anti-quarantine gimmicks were seen amid Coronavirus— especially in the United States. However, it turns out that not all of these websites really promote anti-quarantine but demands something else from you.

According to the report of CNET, over the last month, threat-intelligence company Domain Tools had found more than 500 fake domain names that have ‘reopen’ words in the URL.

For those people still confused, anti-quarantine groups and websites have been circulating online since stay-at-home policies were implemented.

These groups are the people supposedly against the quarantine period and want the government to lift the law for the “convenience” of most Americans.

As projected by the Domain Tools, over the last weeks of March until the 2nd week of April, a huge leap of “reopen” URLs was made online.

Sad to say, Domain Tools has also found out that not all of these websites and groups share the same belief. Most of them only do these fake websites for three specific reasons.

One reason that people create anti-quarantine websites is to promote other beliefs like anti-gun control groups, as per Domain Tools.

The research shows that a minimal number of fake anti-quarantine websites were created for the sole purpose of not promoting gun usage in America– not for COVID-19 itself.

The states like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota were the areas wherein most of these anti-gun protestors were located.

“They’re all about making it look like there is a legitimate, statewide group for these movements,” said Chad Anderson, a senior security researcher at DomainTools. “It gives a local significance because that’s what people respond to.”

Michael Murphy, a domain buyer that spent $4,000 to buy almost 100 fake ‘reopen’ websites said that he does these anti-quarantine tactics in the purpose of stopping ‘real’ anti-quarantine citizens from protesting.

It turns out that Murphy wanted people to stay at their homes during the lockdown. For ‘real’ anti- groups to stop protesting, he immediately bought numbers of ‘reopen’ URLs online.

However, Anderson from Domain Tools does not buy this reason.

“Domainers are a particular type of people who spot any chance they can to hop on a quick buck,” Anderson said. “In any of these instances, there’s going to be people who try and pick domains they are able to sell for $5,000 that they bought for $10 because someone wants to start a movement.”

If you have opened a ‘reopen’ website that has misspelled words on it, you need to remove the website right away. Domain Tools found out that most of the anti-quarantine websites online were setup for potential computer malware.

The idea is to trick most visitors into reading the fake protests until the website gets the chance to download viruses in your devices.

If you happen to visit one, make sure to remove the tab right away.

