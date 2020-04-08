APIs are digitized to maintain service despite closed real estate

Although it is true that the period of confinement established as a tool to face the Covid-19 pandemic It seems that the world has almost stopped, there are procedures and steps that, despite everything, must continue. This is the only way to avoid that this unemployment implies too heavy a burden for the recovery of the economy once the health risk has been overcome.

Among these, the real estate proceduresWhether they are buying-selling or rent management, they occupy an important chapter, especially when the measures to support the payment of rents announced by the institutions still pose doubts to both owners and tenants.

To continue advising and serving their clients, and with the hope that despite not being able to offer face-to-face care – in the current situation caused by the Covid-19 health crisis and with the offices closed – the situation will not alter their service , Since March 30, the Associació d’Agents Immobiliaris de Catalunya has an online platform.

This tool, available to all its members, represents an important step in the process of digitizing API services. The platform, which allows the creation and signing of digital documents, will enable agents to continue serving an important part of their clients’ requirements from a distance.

The platform, developed by the start-up Milcontratos, represents a further step in the digitization of the services of real estate agencies in Catalonia. APILegaltech It confirms the commitment of the API collective to offer tools of high added value and services of interest to its real estate agents, and at the same time consolidates the company Milcontratos on its path of leadership in legaltech, advising large groups and companies.

APILegaltech is a smart legal platform, based on Machine Learning technology, which allows you to write any legal document answering questions that an artificial intelligence-based program is carrying out (for example, reservation, rental, service contracts, burofax claiming compliance or company documentation, such as the plan of criminal risk prevention or the legal notice of the website).





In addition, in the event that the real estate agent has drafted the contracts, he can use this platform to send them to other people and that they can sign them electronically. In the words of the manager of the Associació d’Agents Immobiliaris de Catalunya, Anna Puigdevall, “it is very important that, in these moments of uncertainty, we are firmly committed to technology.

This project, which is the result of intense and planned work, allows each and every one of our real estate agents to write high-quality legal documents and sign them electronically. And these days of confinement we must take advantage of these technologies to try to make our activity less affected and to equip our structures with the maximum number of tools to be able to continue operating ”.

For his part, David Figueras, CEO of Milcontracts, the company that has developed the platform, trusts that “this new tool, carried out with the will of the collective API service, the technology of Milcontracts and the knowledge of the two entities in real estate law and of the company, it must allow all real estate agents to provide a high quality service ”.